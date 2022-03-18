China may import a record amount of soybeans next year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. USDA’s China attache office estimated the country’s new-crop soybean imports at 100 million metric tons, which would barely eclipse the record from last year – 99.8 million tons.
The complex held up this week supported by strong U.S. basis and record pace of U.S. soybean crush, as well as a lower South America soybean supply that could add to U.S. soymeal demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Brazil soybean export basis remains at historically high levels.