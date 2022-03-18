 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

China may import a record amount of soybeans next year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. USDA’s China attache office estimated the country’s new-crop soybean imports at 100 million metric tons, which would barely eclipse the record from last year – 99.8 million tons.

The complex held up this week supported by strong U.S. basis and record pace of U.S. soybean crush, as well as a lower South America soybean supply that could add to U.S. soymeal demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Brazil soybean export basis remains at historically high levels.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Brazil may not have soybeans for export after September, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded lower in sympathy with the corn and wheat markets, though prices continue to draw underlying support from tight supp…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Argentina has halted export registrations for soybean oil and meal, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “At first glance, this sounds like an…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets are also watching the COVID impact in China, and expect continued lower trade today. “Prices drew additional pressure from sha…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA may still be 6-10 mmt too high on Brazil and Argentina combined soybean production estimates, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

When it comes to global soy trade more interest is falling on meal, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. Reports out of Ukraine indicate som…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets are mixed with a firm tone after some consolidation, Total Farm Marketing said. Chinese soy markets were higher overnight, wit…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The May contract is continuing to bump against resistance, Total Farm Marketing said. Chinese futures showed soybeans were down overnight, but…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

A COVID surge in China mixed with rising bird flu cases challenge the demand optimism and have protein prices looking expensive, said Matthew …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

A steady dose of U.S. soybean sales have helped prop up the soy market in recent sessions. In addition, Ag Rural made a downward revision to i…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News