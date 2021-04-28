Soybeans traded lower overnight on little fresh news. “The market was due for a pullback after extreme strength earlier this week, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.
“With the sweeping key reversal for July soybeans and the extremely overbought condition, do not rule out a significant correction with initial key support back at $14.63,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
However, U.S. renewable fuel credits soared on Tuesday to the highest on record, as higher costs for soybean oil pushed up both renewable fuel and biomass-based credits, TFM said this morning.