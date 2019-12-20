William Moore of the Price Futures Group said in his week-ending Agmaster report that there is “no margin for error in production” for soybeans in the U.S. or South America. “We feel the recent trade agreements with China, Mexico and China have taken the (downside) out of the market,” he said.
Some buyer support moved into the market today on “strong demand news on the export sales front,” Stewart-Petersons said. “Holiday trade is light, and the market will likely stay choppy through the Christmas holiday.”