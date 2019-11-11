Profit taking from the funds has taken some of the money from the soybean market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. However, there is a “lot of technical support” below the market, he said. “The ace in the hole is trade talks with China,” he said.
“There may not be a done deal until sometime in December or possibly not at all this year,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. That has led to traders being concerned about the trade war with China, despite the agriculture aspects of the deal being “ready to go.”