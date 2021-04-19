Beans made double-digit gains overnight underpinned by April 1 bean stocks at a 5-year low and a “friendly bean oil market,” according to Total Farm Marketing.
There is talk of new China interest in U.S. new crop. Brazil soybean values have dropped due to low China interest but are still below levels for U.S. imports, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
As corn goes up, so will soybeans, and there are also some questions of weather for planting in some parts of the U.S., John Payne of Daniels Trading said this morning.