Soybeans

“Soybean rallied on strong US domestic basis,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher China soymeal prices offered support to soymeal. Managed funds were net buyers of soybeans linked to dry and cold weather across west Europe, dry weather across Canada prairies and wet Argentina weather."

“Soybean prices drew strength from big gains in the meal market and cool/wet forecasts for the US Midwest this and next week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from concerns of possible reductions in planted acres and spillover strength in the corn market. The battle continues between corn and beans for acres.”

