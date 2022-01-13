 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybean markets broke lower after the report yesterday but, like corn, rebounded into the close. “Prices are weaker this morning, putting prices back to where we started yesterday, which keeps a lot of the technicals intact,” Blue Line Futures said.

Prices in the soy market “are now in limbo” as traders adjust to the January crop report, Total Farm Marketing said. “USDA did not raise U.S. soybean carryout, raised the U.S. 2021 soybean crop less than feared and dropped World soybean end stocks more than expected.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean harvest is reported to have begun in Parana, along with double-crop corn planting, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are lower on talk of rains in dry areas of South America late next week, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil’s soybean …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The WASDE report was mostly neutral for beans and the market is still pretty firm, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market traded lower as all the contracts out to the November 22 contract were over 20 cents lower on the day and it appeared to be…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Members of Coopavel, one of Brazil’s largest oilseeds and grains cooperatives, expect to harvest 50% less soybeans than initially forecast due…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets traded on the rising heat in Southern Brazil and Argentina today, as soy meal prices continued to soar, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedg…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

China is expected to boost production of soybeans in 2022, according to their agriculture ministry. “The statement doesn’t give specific targe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans ended lower but off the session lows amid talk that the dry areas of South Brazil and Argentina could see needed rains next week, acc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast rose on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. Exporter demand and rising cos…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Some feel USDA could drop US exports on Jan 12.Key will be their estimate of 2021 soybean crop and final 2022 Brazil crop, according to Steve …

