Soybean markets broke lower after the report yesterday but, like corn, rebounded into the close. “Prices are weaker this morning, putting prices back to where we started yesterday, which keeps a lot of the technicals intact,” Blue Line Futures said.
Prices in the soy market “are now in limbo” as traders adjust to the January crop report, Total Farm Marketing said. “USDA did not raise U.S. soybean carryout, raised the U.S. 2021 soybean crop less than feared and dropped World soybean end stocks more than expected.”