“The market closed higher for a sixth session in a row yesterday as futures pushed up to the highest price in more than four years as China remains an active buyer,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning she expects that trend to continue. Her outlook for today is “slightly easier on a bit of profit taking, with losses limited from strong demand and harvest activity.”
However affecting the long term, welcome rain fell in Russia and South America over the weekend with more forecast both places and the U.S. Plains. The SA rain will allow bean planting to take place in much better conditions, Jody Lawrence and Strategic Trading Advisors said.