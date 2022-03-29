Soy markets are higher this morning as “good demand for beans” have been helping support prices, CHS Hedging said. However, crude oil turned lower overnight which weighed on prices over the open.
A “collapse” in energy markets helped drive soybean oil lower on the day yesterday, with additional grain weakness pressuring the market, The Hightower Report said. “The market is bracing for the USDA reports this week and sellers were active due to ideas that face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey this week could lead to a cease-fire.”