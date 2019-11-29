Forecasters Agroconsult is estimating that Brazil's soybean planting is around 10 percentage points behind last year, according to Michaela White of CHS Hedging. "They estimate Brazil’s 2019/2020 soybean crop to be 124 million tonnes, unchanged from their prior estimate and up from last year’s 118 million tonnes," they said.
The Hightower Report said the markets are undermined by a result of the Hong Kong bill passed byt he U.S. government. "With planned weekend protests in Hong Kong this weekend, the focal point of the world trade could remain centered on Hong Kong."