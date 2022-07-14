People are also reading…
“Soybeans ended lower on demand worries,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “It has been 6 weeks since USDA announced US soybean sales to China. To date, Brazil soybean export are 60 MMT vs 68 last year. Most of the drop is less China exports. China year to date soybean imports are down 8%.”
Soybeans had an up-and-down day. “Soybeans both sides of unchanged today and managed to close near the middle of its trading range,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soyoil continues its weakness while soymeal was positive again. The average guess for tomorrow’s NOPA June Crush is 164.484 mln bu.”