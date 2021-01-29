 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Brazil still in good shape but rains continue to slow harvest, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Mato Grosso harvest off to slow start: Most cutting will happen after Fe. 21, pushing Brazil’s export season back to March, reports Ag Resource.

