Technical indicators are extremely overbought with November soybeans closing higher in 14 of the past 15 trading sessions. However, China keeps buying and open interest remains in a steep uptrend, The Hightower Report said the morning.
Likewise, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, said that soybean futures continue to trend higher led by daily China buying U.S. soybeans.
August NOPA crush is out this morning and estimated at 169.468 million bushels, which would be down 1.9% from July but still a record for August. Soyoil stocks are estimated at 1.515 billion pounds, down from 1.619 billion, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.