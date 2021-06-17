 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market is dealing with the weather market, but also is dealing with pressure as there is a potential for lower biofuel targets, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “July beans are trading below their 100 day moving average for the first time in nearly a year,” Stockard said.

“Forecasts are wet, but I don’t believe this selloff is related to weather,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “The break in bean oil … screams liquidation, which has now finally weighed on retail traders. Forecasts are good, but the rain is now expected.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices are mixed this morning trading within the ranges of Thursday after USDA unexpectedly lowered U.S. soybean crush and failed to i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soy basis is rising in Brazil, indicating supplies may be getting tight, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The U.S. soybean crop could see another drop in ratings next week if rains aren’t as much as forecasts are indicating. “Soybean prices may be …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Nov. soybean futures tumbled 48-3/4 cents to $13.90 overnight. “And, soyoil is in the midst of a collapse, trading 300 points lower following …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybean ended lower after USDA unexpectedly lowered US soybean crush and failed to increase export,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Ending stocks for old crop and new still extremely tight – demand from China expected to linger, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybean futures continued to slide overnight despite dry conditions across much of America as a very docile radar map greets the U.S. row cro…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Demand is expected to be the focus of tomorrow’s WASDE report in soybeans, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. That will be the driving force …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market spiraled lower on sharp weakness in the soyoil market with a possible turnaround in President Biden’s strong stand on gree…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“We’ll need a steady dose of bullish news to propel prices higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For now, weather forecasts are changing day-to…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News