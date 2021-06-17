The soybean market is dealing with the weather market, but also is dealing with pressure as there is a potential for lower biofuel targets, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “July beans are trading below their 100 day moving average for the first time in nearly a year,” Stockard said.
“Forecasts are wet, but I don’t believe this selloff is related to weather,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “The break in bean oil … screams liquidation, which has now finally weighed on retail traders. Forecasts are good, but the rain is now expected.”