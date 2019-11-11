The NASS Crop Production report left the 2019 bean yield projection at 46.9 bushels per are and producers remained more optimistic than expected about harvesting acreage hit by snow in October, Alan Brugler said.
There are no major changes in the one- to five-day weather day forecast for Brazil with rains still expected to help replenish the moisture profiles across the central and northwestern soybean growing regions, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging. The six- to 10-day forecast, however, shows an area of dryness developing in Brazil’s southern states.