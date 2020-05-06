The Brazilian real is weaker, encouraging their farmers to sell, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said, which is adding to pressure on the soybean market. She said there are concerns of frost damage with the potential of frost coming up this weekend in parts of the Midwest.
There are also concerns the amount of U.S. soybeans China will buy, offering resistance, ADM Investor Services. “Brazil shipped a record amount of soybean in April,” they said. “Drop in meat slaughter due to virus could reduce US domestic soymeal demand.”