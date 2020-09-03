Talk that China bought at least 480,000 MMT of U.S. soybeans yesterday helped to turn the market from lower to higher, said The Hightower Report. November soybeans are 6 cents higher this morning and pushed up to the highest level since Jan. 15.
As well as watching weather for this year’s crop, traders are looking carefully at soybean carryover. Allendale pegged soybean yield at 51.93 bushels/acre with production at 4.311 billion bushels. The current USDA yield is at 53.3 bushels/acre, but traders see a sharp drop in yield potential for Iowa and parts of Illinois due to hot and dry weather in August.