“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Most feel market is finally trading tight US 2020/21 soybean balance sheet. There is also concern that US 2021 soybean acres and yield may not be enough to satisfy demand. The billion dollar question is when do end users and speculators buy the grains?”
“The soy complex is a tough one to keep down,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices started out lower on a bout of consolidated type trade. Prices turned higher midday on renewed concerns of slow plantings form cold temps across the US Midwest and tightening supplies of beans, meal and oil. May beans closed up $1.06 ½ for the week.”