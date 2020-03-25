May soybeans closed down 5 ¼ cents at $8.81 ½, while July beans were down 2 ¾ cents at $8.84 ¾. Hightower says meal prices had a sharp drop from five-month highs and closed with sizable losses. Bean oil prices continued to recover with moderate gains through Wednesday’s session.
Stewart-Peterson says “tighter Chinese supplies, South American export complications and firming vegetable oil prices are all supporting soybeans. The Brazilian real is stabilizing near recent lows, and the US dollar may be making a turn lower.”