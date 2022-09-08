Speculation on interest rates, crop storage

People are also reading…
“Grain markets had another uneventful day with traders gearing up for the WASDE report on Monday,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wheat markets were on the defensive today as funds turned sellers today. Fed Chairman Powell made statements today of better odds that there will be a 0.75% hike in interest rates at the end of the month.”
“As harvest approaches, the market will gather a better perspective as to whether farmers will more aggressively sell out of the field at current prices or store,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Our bias is they will store. Prices traded higher in the spring months for several weeks at levels that allowed farmers to make decisions.”