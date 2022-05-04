 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotty rains continue to disrupt planting

The critical next 10 to 14 days are not looking great as an active pattern is forecast with rain every couple of days, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The only bright spot is that temperatures will finally start to warm up into mid-May. “One week from yesterday is the mythical 50% planted corn yield bump and that seems like a longshot to get that accomplished,” he said. “The importance of the next three weeks cannot be overstated with the downside becoming more limited with each rain drop.”

Spring plantings in Ukraine are about a third complete, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The Ukrainian Grain Traders Union estimated spring plantings at 11.45 million hectares, which would be down about 25% from last year.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

The Russian advance on south Ukraine export ports could limit Ukraine corn exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. A key western U…

Soybeans

Concern about global demand due to higher food and fuel prices tends to offer resistance to soybean and soymeal prices, according to Steve Fre…

Soybeans

China soymeal stocks are down 50% from last year, but China soybean imports lag pace to reach USDA goal, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Serv…

Corn

Futures were lower, although there was decent bounce back off the lows of the day, according to CHS Hedging.

Currency markets remain volatile

The Japanese yen “hit a 20-year low” overnight as interest rates stayed near zero, and their inflation forecast rose from 1.1% to 1.9%, Kevin …

Corn

The EPA issued an emergency waiver on Friday that will allow for summer sales of the E15 ethanol blend. It goes into effect today. The White h…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News