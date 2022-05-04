Spotty rains continue to disrupt planting

The critical next 10 to 14 days are not looking great as an active pattern is forecast with rain every couple of days, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The only bright spot is that temperatures will finally start to warm up into mid-May. “One week from yesterday is the mythical 50% planted corn yield bump and that seems like a longshot to get that accomplished,” he said. “The importance of the next three weeks cannot be overstated with the downside becoming more limited with each rain drop.”
Spring plantings in Ukraine are about a third complete, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The Ukrainian Grain Traders Union estimated spring plantings at 11.45 million hectares, which would be down about 25% from last year.