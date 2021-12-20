 Skip to main content
Stalled spending bill, Omicron spread stunt markets

President Biden’s Build Back Better deal has suffered a very significant setback, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said on Fox News that he can’t vote for it. “I think that this is a bearish item in regard to the markets today,” Vaclavik said. “Traders has expected a $2 trillion spending bill to be signed in two weeks and now it looks like that is in serious trouble.”

Fear of new Omicron lockdowns and funds unwilling to add to longs before the holidays despite dry South America and U.S. Plains weather is weighing on all commodities, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

