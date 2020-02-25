Traders are “growing impatient” as they look for purchases regarding to the Phase 1 trade agreement with China, Allendale said. Exports inspections are falling amid expectations, with corn a 913,000 tonnes, soybeans at 595,000 tonnes and wheat at 412,000 tonnes.
This is happening as markets tumble due to coronavirus fears. Following double-digit losses in soybeans and wheat yesterday, most markets are trying to recover this morning, with the exception of wheat which is trading lower, Allendale said.