Traders are “growing impatient” as they look for purchases regarding to the Phase 1 trade agreement with China, Allendale said. Exports inspections are falling amid expectations, with corn a 913,000 tonnes, soybeans at 595,000 tonnes and wheat at 412,000 tonnes.

This is happening as markets tumble due to coronavirus fears. Following double-digit losses in soybeans and wheat yesterday, most markets are trying to recover this morning, with the exception of wheat which is trading lower, Allendale said.

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.