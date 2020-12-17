Stimulus hopes driving equities

Stimulus talks continue to drive the equity markets, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning. “Major headway has been made in negotiations and a deal could be made very soon,” he said.
Sanderson said demand has also shifted nationwide as grocery store sales in November were up 10.5% while restaurant sales were down 17.2% from last year.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar is at its lowest point since early 2018.
CropWatch Weekly Update
