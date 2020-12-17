 Skip to main content
Stimulus hopes driving equities

Stimulus talks continue to drive the equity markets, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning. “Major headway has been made in negotiations and a deal could be made very soon,” he said.

Sanderson said demand has also shifted nationwide as grocery store sales in November were up 10.5% while restaurant sales were down 17.2% from last year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar is at its lowest point since early 2018.

CropWatch Weekly Update

