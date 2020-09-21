A down day for the stock market possibly contributed to the down day for grain markets. “Selling pressure across most of the commodity complex was noted today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The stock market suffered sharp losses, and it is possible managed money moved to the sidelines today in case prices are topping.”
“Soybeans, soyoil, soymeal, corn and wheat traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some link this in part to steep losses in financial markets and overbought technical picture… Lack of new US stimulus, concern about EU virus and Bank outlook and pre-US election jitters may have triggered profit taking is most markets.”