Stocks Mixed As Focus Shifts To Fed Warning

This week starts with a shift. “It’s kind of a reversal from action last week.” The U.S. dollar is higher, stocks are lower and crude is lower. The market is trying to get a better idea of what the Fed will do, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.
"The CPI downside surprise aligns with a broad range of indicators pointing to a downshift in global inflation that should encourage a moderation in the pace of monetary policy tightening at the Fed and elsewhere," said Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JPMorgan. “However, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that while the central bank is considering smaller rate hikes, it has no plans of softening its stance on inflation given that the reading was still well above the Fed’s 2% annual target,” said Oleksandr Pylypenko of Barchart.