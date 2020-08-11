Analysts are watching weather impacts, including damaging storms in Iowa. “Rains this week could stabilize crop conditions,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Possible storm damage done yesterday, particularly in Iowa. Prices traded above the 10-day moving average resistance level for the first time since July 27 but have fallen back below.”
Traders were looking ahead to tomorrow’s USDA crop report and watching coronavirus aid talks. “The grain markets were quiet awaiting the USDA crop production and updated US and world balance tables,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Hearing midday, that, Senator McConnell stated the aid talks have stalled out, and are basically at a stalemate.”