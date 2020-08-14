The Iowa Corn Growers Association said it is too soon to accurately describe how much of this year’s crop was lost, the Associated Press reported. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Tuesday that tens of millions of bushels of grain stored at farm cooperatives and privately on farms were damaged or destroyed. Western Iowa has been declared an extreme drought zone and corn plants there were already weakened due to a lack of moisture. Those fields are likely a loss, Hart said.
Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told Bloomberg Television this week it is “amazing” that despite the storm that is now the U.S.-China relationship, neither Trump or Xi Jinping really want to junk the phase-one deal. “‘For Trump, in a word, it’s about farmers — the sales that they can make for red states in this election,’ Kennedy said.
Drier forecasts, confusion around the FSA acreage data and more China demand helped fuel the flame yesterday, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.