The storm that tore through Iowa, northern Illinois and Indiana caused considerable damage with green snap and damaged storage facilities, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. “It is hard to quantify the amount of loss verse the amount of gain in the dry areas that got needed rain,” he said. “It will be months before the market knows. Other than that, the rest of August looks to have normal moisture and temperatures helping the crops finish strong.”
The storm covered 750 miles damaging millions of acres of crops and bins. Many cooperatives in central Iowa may not be ready for fall due to the extensive damage, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging.
While today’s WASDE may show large corn and soybean yields, many in the trade question these numbers in face of Monday’s storm, Allendale said. The trade discussion suggests downward revisions coming for September’s report where in-field analysis is included.