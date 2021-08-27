 Skip to main content
Storms driving grain prices

Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to reach hurricane status and landfall on Monday in LA, will bring rainfall through the Southeast all the way to the eastern Corn Belt, with IL, IN, and OH getting as much as an inch accumulated. Rain in MN continues to stay in the forecast with the 7-day QPF showing rain in NE through N. WI reaching as much as 5” with most fields getting at least 1 ½”, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Grains bounced this week between support and resistance, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Big numbers are coming out of South America for their 2022 soybean crop. Demand is needed to support November prices of $13 for beans, $5.40 in corn and $7 KC wheat and traders are keeping an eye on how the COVID resurgence will affect GDP and food and fuel demand, he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Iowa Farmer Today

Iowa Farmer Today

