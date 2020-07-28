Improved weather and yield expectations pushed corn prices lower. “A benign weather outlook and a surprising uptick in crop ratings saw the good to excellent category pick up 3%, now at 72%,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Without a pollination scare and what appears to be limited dry conditions, expectations are now suggesting that yield may be on the rise, perhaps near 180.”
“An then they were gone!” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The strength in grain prices, that is. The row crop and wheat markets were on the defensive form improving crop conditions and ample supplies. Egypt snubbed the US again this week with today’s tender. There were no reports of corn and/or beans sales to China or Unknown today.”