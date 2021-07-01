Strong open fades as day progresses

“A strong start to grain markets faded through the day as yesterday’s reaction looks to have been a bit of a knee jerk reaction higher,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Fund activity was light today but they overall were sellers as we head into the last session before the long weekend. Forecasts remain hot and dry for the majority of the western corn belt to further stress crops.”
“Corn futures ended mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There was also some follow through buying from Wednesday gains. Some profit taking was noted after weekly US export sales were less than expected and going into long holiday weekend. Normally grain prices tend to trend lower after July 4 assuming normal summer weather.”