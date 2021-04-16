 Skip to main content
Strong week for grains

Markets will be closing strongly this week, the best in six weeks lead by wheat and cotton rising, said John Payne of Daniels Marketing.

Equity futures are higher today finding support from stronger global markets. The Dow closed over 34,000 for the first time ever yesterday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

A notable amount of farmer selling of old crop was seen yesterday as the nearby May futures breached the $6.00 level, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Russia’s new plan to restrict foreign warships near Crimea is not to affect the Kerch Strait, a major trade route for grain, Sanderson said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were mixed as rains have improved the outlook for the 2021 crop, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Argentina expected good summer crop maturation/harvest weather over next 7 days, according to Total Farm Marketing to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Traders are hopeful that the current “highly profitable price level for soybeans” plus good weather could prompt extra planted acreage for the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn pushed up to levels not seen since 2013, with strong demand providing support. “Corn futures soared higher, with May nearly hitting $6/bu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA rated the US winter wheat crop 53% good to excellent vs 53% last week and 6%2 last year, while US spring wheat plantings were near 11% vs…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The NOPA crush numbers were the second-highest March number recorded, at 177.984 mln bushels.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging’s outlook for today is for higher wheat prices moving up with corn and global higher prices. “The winter wheat…

