Strong week for grains

Markets will be closing strongly this week, the best in six weeks lead by wheat and cotton rising, said John Payne of Daniels Marketing.
Equity futures are higher today finding support from stronger global markets. The Dow closed over 34,000 for the first time ever yesterday, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
A notable amount of farmer selling of old crop was seen yesterday as the nearby May futures breached the $6.00 level, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Russia’s new plan to restrict foreign warships near Crimea is not to affect the Kerch Strait, a major trade route for grain, Sanderson said.