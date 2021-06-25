Supreme Court decision helps refineries

Biofuel traders were spooked today by courts siding with small refineries, with potential changes to regulations on large refineries also still hanging over the market, said CHS Hedging.
The buildup of supplies of soybean meal is depressing the market to its lowest point for the meal in 2021, and weighing on soybeans as a whole. The real story will be in the acres report coming next Wednesday, said Virginia McGathey of CME Group.
Corn and soybean futures traded sharply lower on weather and renewed concern about biofuel regulations, while Spring Wheat was among the few ag markets trading in the green, said CHS Hedging.