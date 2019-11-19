The on-and-off nature of progress or setbacks in the China trade negotiations has taken its toll on prices as no other world demand has stepped forward and South American crops are off to at least a trend-yield potential, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
“Considering the current political atmosphere, I would think this administration would soften their stance on the Dec. 15 tariff threat, but after 18 months the landscape looks more like quicksand than bedrock,” he said.
The propane shortage for grain drying has led to eight state governors declaring a state of emergency, according to Brugler Marketing.