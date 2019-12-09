The December 15 deadline is still in place to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Allendale said. "There's no arbitrary deadline here ... but that fact remains December 15 is a very important date with respect to a no-go or go on tariffs," Kudlow said. He also noted that it is ultimately President Trump’s decision.
Reports will gain the early attention of the week, with tonight’s updated crop progress report, and tomorrow’s new WASDE report from the USDA, which will be the focus of most traders early on this week, Allendale said.