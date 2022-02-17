 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tensions continue to affect trade

Tensions continue to affect trade

Russia “looks to have fired on Eastern Ukraine overnight,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. This adds to tensions and concerns that a battle may be in the works soon.

According to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said Russia appears to be flying in more combat and support aircraft and “stocking up their blood supplies,” according to a CNN report.

As prices continue to rise, Chinese buyers of soy products are walking away from Brazilian cargoes, ADM Investor Services said. “Roughly 10 cargoes have been canceled since last week,” they said. “The move comes after Chinese soybean crushing margins turned negative and export premiums spiked in Brazil because of a drought that slashed the harvest in the world’s biggest grower.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were firm overnight. May corn is up 4 cents to 6.41-1/2 this morning and is settling into a consolidation phase with the up-trend…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures ended higher and off session lows, according to ADM Investor Services. Concern about the South American crop and about Black Sea …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

May corn traded higher on the session as weather concerns for South American crops, a weaker U.S. dollar and a stronger crude oil market were …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn is back to the low end of its channel as it continues to react to Russia/Ukraine headlines, according to Kevin Stoickard of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The key reversal, the divergence in technical indicators and the extreme overbought condition of the market are factors which suggest a near t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News