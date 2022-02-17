Tensions continue to affect trade

Russia “looks to have fired on Eastern Ukraine overnight,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. This adds to tensions and concerns that a battle may be in the works soon.
According to the U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said Russia appears to be flying in more combat and support aircraft and “stocking up their blood supplies,” according to a CNN report.
As prices continue to rise, Chinese buyers of soy products are walking away from Brazilian cargoes, ADM Investor Services said. “Roughly 10 cargoes have been canceled since last week,” they said. “The move comes after Chinese soybean crushing margins turned negative and export premiums spiked in Brazil because of a drought that slashed the harvest in the world’s biggest grower.”