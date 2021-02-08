Tight supplies, Chinese purchase push grains

Fresh news is limited this morning as rumors circulate of more Chinese interest and a tightening U.S. pipeline, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. U.S. basis levels are reflecting this tightness with some of the eastern rail markets up over 10 cents from a week ago and CIF NOLA firming as well.
The United States exported $28.75 billion of agricultural goods and related products to China in 2020, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed on Friday, missing the $36.5 billion targeted under the Phase 1 trade deal. Beijing and former U.S. President Donald Trump signed the deal in January 2020 after two years of acrimony and a steep slump in imports by one of the biggest buyers of U.S. farm goods, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The missed target was widely anticipated despite a recent uptick in sales of corn and soybeans to China. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has said the deal is under review.
This week will be worrisome for South America if the forecasts hold, as northern Brazil will receive too much rain to slow harvest and cut world soy availability while southern Brazil and all of Argentina are expected to see hot and dry conditions, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said. La Ninas usually hold this pattern into March, which bears watching.