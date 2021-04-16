Tight supplies, demand continue to keep prices strong

Corn prices had a mixed day, weighing a slow start to the growing season.
“Prices mixed today but over a nice finish for the week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Brazil corn still at risk. Slow start to the U.S. growing season in focus. Ethanol margins should remain stable as more drivers hit the road. Tight supplies and demand continue to keep prices strong.”
Grain and oilseed futures were mixed today, with no fresh exports or changes in weather to trade, Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.
“The USDA says they will conduct a ‘deeper dive’ in analyzing their Quarterly Grain stocks report process this year, with findings and recommendations expected by Sept. 30,” Stockard said.