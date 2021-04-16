 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tight supplies, demand continue to keep prices strong

Tight supplies, demand continue to keep prices strong

Corn prices had a mixed day, weighing a slow start to the growing season.

“Prices mixed today but over a nice finish for the week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Brazil corn still at risk. Slow start to the U.S. growing season in focus. Ethanol margins should remain stable as more drivers hit the road. Tight supplies and demand continue to keep prices strong.”

Grain and oilseed futures were mixed today, with no fresh exports or changes in weather to trade, Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said.

“The USDA says they will conduct a ‘deeper dive’ in analyzing their Quarterly Grain stocks report process this year, with findings and recommendations expected by Sept. 30,” Stockard said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were mixed as rains have improved the outlook for the 2021 crop, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Argentina expected good summer crop maturation/harvest weather over next 7 days, according to Total Farm Marketing to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The NOPA crush numbers were the second-highest March number recorded, at 177.984 mln bushels.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Traders are hopeful that the current “highly profitable price level for soybeans” plus good weather could prompt extra planted acreage for the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging’s outlook for today is for higher wheat prices moving up with corn and global higher prices. “The winter wheat…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News