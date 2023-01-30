Tightened supply, argentine uncertainty, help prices

People are also reading…
Corn, soybeans, and all three classes of wheat are higher this morning, “led by sharp advances in soybeans,” said Patti Uhrich CHS Hedging this morning. “Soybeans are double-digits higher this morning on support from ongoing concerns about crop conditions in Argentina and from strong domestic demand here in the U.S.,” she said.
Corn futures have firmed on “strong domestic basis, slow U.S. and S.A. farmer selling and hopes World corn buyers will be forced to buy U.S. corn with Brazil out of supplies and Ukraine war escalating,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.