Tough week for commodity prices, but some positivity today

Grains are down this week as a result of the strong U.S. dollar, worries about inflation and recession, low Ukraine corn prices, low Russia wheat prices, talk of record U.S. soybean crop and a 2023 record Brazil soybean crop, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. The increase China Covid-19 restrictions, lower crude oil prices and results of IAEA investigation of Ukraine nuclear plant triggered increased fund long liquidation, Freed said today.
People are also reading…
A U.S. corn yield of 170/bu. acre, up from the 168.1 Pro Farmer tour estimate, would still leave corn stocks/usage at the second tightest on record, The Hightower Report said today.
The Labor Day holiday is Monday means grain markets will be closed Sunday night and during the day on Monday. The markets will re-open Monday night at 7pm CT. Livestock markets will open Tuesday at 8:30am CT, Bryant Sanderson CHS Hedging said this morning.