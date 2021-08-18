 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tour reports on parts of Iowa, and Illinois today

Tour reports on parts of Iowa, and Illinois today

The markets will watch as, The Pro Farmer crop tour continues today with their estimates for western Iowa and all of Illinois coming tonight, said Byrant Sanderson of CHS Hedging this morning. Yield estimates so far have been better than average for Ohio, Indiana, and Nebraska while South Dakota was estimated below average, Sanderson said.

In comparing the U.S. to our South American competitor, Argentina is still the cheapest corn on the export market, and they have been absorbing the global export business, “particularly amid a rise in the greenback”, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China’s internal corn prices are still above $10, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Today’s USDA report lowered the expected yield for the corn crop by nearly 5 bushels per acre. “The USDA lowered the corn yield from 179.5 bus…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Strong markets continue to feed off “the friendly WASDE report” last week, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Last week’s USDA data was not overly bullish, however, renewed Chinese buying is helping buoy prices mid-month, Total Farm Marketing said in i…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News