Tour reports on parts of Iowa, and Illinois today

The markets will watch as, The Pro Farmer crop tour continues today with their estimates for western Iowa and all of Illinois coming tonight, said Byrant Sanderson of CHS Hedging this morning. Yield estimates so far have been better than average for Ohio, Indiana, and Nebraska while South Dakota was estimated below average, Sanderson said.
In comparing the U.S. to our South American competitor, Argentina is still the cheapest corn on the export market, and they have been absorbing the global export business, “particularly amid a rise in the greenback”, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update today.