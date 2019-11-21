Chinese and U.S. trade uncertainties continues to be a primary catalyst for trade in the soybean market, and Rueters said there is uncertainty about when a deal will be reached. This counteracted hopes good export numbers would boost soybean markets today.
With trade talks still struggling between the U.S. and China, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said there appears to have been a breakdown in communication. “That offers the idea that maybe we get increased tariffs,” he said, which had added pressure to some of the markets, especially soybeans.