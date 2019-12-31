The wrap-up of the Phase One trade deal with China will drive markets through January, along with the WASDE report, according to John Daniels of Daniels Trading. “That’s going to be one of the rare reports when you get yield adjustments from the past year and you also get some grain stock adjustments as well,” he said. “We could see the carry-outs change quite a bit from now to the February report.”
The U.S. has touted a lot of these Chinese ag purchases and China has been very quiet about that matter. So we really want to see the details of this trade deal, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain said.