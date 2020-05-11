Today saw mixed trade ahead of the afternoon’s crop progress reports and tomorrow’s WASDE release, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “There were ideas that trade talks between the U.S. and China would resume on Wednesday this week,” she said. “Thoughts are that the economy would be more of a crawl back to it used to be than a sprint or full out run.”
In the 3 p.m. release of the Crop Progress report, the corn planted is at 67% across the nation, with Iowa leading the charge at 91% complete. Corn emerged came in at 24%. Soybeans are at 38% planted, ahead of the average pace of 23% planted.