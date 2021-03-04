 Skip to main content
Trade mixed on ASF, exports, dollar index

Grains are mixed waiting for export sales, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. “Most grain futures are rangebound waiting for more news on South America supplies and USDA reports,” he said. “U.S. corn exports remain high. Brazil crop progress has been delayed, with COVID cases rising,”

The markets are battling the push and pull of a potential demand shock (African swine fever expanding in China’s hog herd) and a supply shock (Argentina and Brazil yields dropping) and depending on the other news flow, the most recent update is winning the trade direction for that day, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “We know the problems that ASF can cause to world demand but we need some faith that China has learned how to contain small outbreaks before they become the massive problem from 2019,” he said.

“Liquidation has been the theme this week as U.S. exports slow and trade expects the USDA to again take a wait-and-see approach to their balance sheets,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “A stronger U.S. dollar index, poor energy sector data and African swine fever again making its way into headlines also weighed. As the demand-side bull market loses some of its shine, it definitely feels like some of the big spec long is growing tired of waiting for the supply-side markets to kick in.”

