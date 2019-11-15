The second tranche of the Market Facilitation Program is going to start the week before Thanksgiving. In it, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said that producers are going to receive 25% of the total expected payment, in addition to the 50% already received.
Comments on the U.S./China trade deal are more optimistic to close the week, ADM Investor Services said. “Top Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow commented that the “Phase One” part of the trade deal is close to being done. It is clearly in the best interest of both countries to get the achievable items of the deal agreed upon before tackling the harder issue,” they said.