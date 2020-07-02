Grain markets are still on the surprise of USDA’s acreage reports this week, but some traders expect volatility is possible today.
“Follow up support continues to drive the market higher and giving the farmer a reason to sell finally,” said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging this morning. Cash bids hitting some trigger points for farmer selling with bean futures reaching the key $9.00 level and corn futures approaching $3.75 for December, he said.
July U.S. weather will be key for corn and soybean price action, said Steve Freed of ADM. “Expect increase volatility and risk,” he said.
Further, with the trading week ending today for the long July 4th weekend, it has the potential for a nervous and volatile trade as both sides position ahead of an uncertain weekend, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Traders.