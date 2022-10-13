Trade still digesting USDA report

The trade is growing more concerned that river transportation issues will be bad enough to weaken the corn export outlook further, The Hightower Report said today.
However, nearly 75% of Argentina’s corn and wheat growing areas are still in drought, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.
The USDA update carried a bullish tilt for soybeans with lowered production and created a temporary bounce, but beans are back in the red this morning, The Hightower Report said.
The weekly export sales report is on holiday schedule, delayed until Friday at 7:30am CT.