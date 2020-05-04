Market sentiment has found “additional negativity to trade” after reports last week of President Trump announcing he planned to use more retaliatory tariffs against China, Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “The President stated that he had proof that COVID-19 had originated from within a Wuhan laboratory,” he said.
That has stock index futures lower to open the week, but countries like Italy are starting to open things back up after spending nearly two months on lockdown. That could help spur the global economy.